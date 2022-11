Etienne managed four points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 145-123 loss to Capital City.

Etienne scored 10 points during the Skyhawks' season opener, but he's totaled just eight points, 10 assists and two rebounds over his past four appearances. Despite his inconsistent production, the 23-year-old is still averaging 16.8 minutes per game.