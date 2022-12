Etienne recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 win over the Blue Coats.

Etienne finished with at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists for the first time this year. He also tied his season high with two steals.