Etienne managed 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist in 12 minutes during Saturday's 115-100 win over Greensboro.

Etienne scored in double figures for the first time in four games. Across 39 appearances, the 23-year-old is averaging 6.4 points while shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from deep.