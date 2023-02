Etienne tallied 21 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 141-125 loss to Fort Wayne.

Etienne was extremely efficient off the bench en route to a season-high 21 points. Across 35 appearances, he's averaging just 6.7 points per game while shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from deep.