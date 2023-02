Etienne tallied 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 130-104 loss to Delaware.

Etienne scored in double figures off the bench for the first time over College Park's past four games. Across 34 G League appearances, he's averaging 6.2 points while shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from deep.