Etienne totaled nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 19 minutes during Saturday's 122-120 loss to Birmingham.

Etienne scored nine points in the regular-season finale after posting 22 in College Park's previous game. Across 47 appearances, he averaged 6.6 points while shooting 38.2 percent from the field.