Etienne tallied 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 115-113 loss to South Bay in the G League Showcase.

Etienne scored in double figures for the seventh time this year and dished out a season-high seven assists during the two-point loss. Across 16 appearances, the 23-year-old is averaging 7.6 points, 2.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.