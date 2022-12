Etienne posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 28 minutes during Thursday's 141-100 loss to Westchester.

Etienne set season highs in made field goals, made threes and points. Across eight appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 6.6 points and 1.6 assists in 17.6 minutes per game.