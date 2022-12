Etienne posted 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 127-106 win over Maine.

Etienne tied his season high with 16 points, marking his fourth outing with at least 10 points. Across 10 appearances, the 23-year-old is averaging 7.6 points, 1.6 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game.