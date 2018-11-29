Uche Ofoegbu: Suspended one game

Ofoegbu has been suspended for one game for his role in an on-court altercation during Tuesday's game against the Erie Bayhawks.

Ofoegbu was suspended for leaving the bench after opposing player Terrence Jones threw a punch at Deng Adel. Ofoegbu will next be able to take the floor Dec. 2 against the Grand Rapids Drive.

