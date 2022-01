Iroegbu totaled zero points (0-1 FG) and a rebound in four minutes during Tuesday's G League win over the Gold.

Iroegbu had logged double-digit minutes in each of the first three games of the G League regular season, but he had a minimal role off the bench Tuesday. He's now averaging 2.8 points and 2.8 assists in 11.2 minutes per game to begin the regular season.