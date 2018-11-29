Uchenna Iroegbu: Plays four minutes in second game
Iroegbu came of the bench and committed one foul and one turnover in four minutes of play during Monday's home win over the Texas Legends.
Monday marked Iroegbu's second game with the Stockton Kings. The diminutive guard played two seasons at Stony Brook before joining Stockton.
