The Suns did not extend a qualifying offer to Azubuike on Tuesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reports.

The No. 27 overall pick by the Jazz during the 2020 NBA Draft, Azubuike will be looking for a new home after stints in Utah and Phoenix. The 24-year-old center holds career regular-season averages of 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 84 total games.