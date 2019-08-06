Udonis Haslem: Leaning toward return to Miami

Haslem is expected to return to the Heat for the 2019-20 season, the Miami Herald reports.

In what's become somewhat of an annual tradition, Haslem has taken his time to evaluate his future, but he appears likely to come back to the Heat for what would be his 17th season in a Miami uniform. The veteran hasn't been a regular rotation player since 2014-15, but he's one of the top veteran locker room presences in the league, having started his career with Miami in 2003 after going undrafted out of Florida.