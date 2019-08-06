Udonis Haslem: Leaning toward return to Miami
Haslem is expected to return to the Heat for the 2019-20 season, the Miami Herald reports.
In what's become somewhat of an annual tradition, Haslem has taken his time to evaluate his future, but he appears likely to come back to the Heat for what would be his 17th season in a Miami uniform. The veteran hasn't been a regular rotation player since 2014-15, but he's one of the top veteran locker room presences in the league, having started his career with Miami in 2003 after going undrafted out of Florida.
More News
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...