Udonis Haslem: Officially re-signs with Miami

Haslem agreed Thursday with the Heat on a one-year, $2.4 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 38-year-old had taken the last several months to decide between retirement or returning to the Heat for a 16th season, but it appears he's finally elected to extend his playing career one more year. Haslem has averaged less than 10 minutes per game in each of his last three campaigns and has appeared in only 31 total regular-season tilts over the past two years, with most of his value these days coming as a positive presence in the locker room. Even if the 2018-19 season ends up being his last in the NBA, Haslem will almost certainly have a role in the organization waiting for him once he embarks on his post-playing career.