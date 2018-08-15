Udonis Haslem: Working toward return to Heat
Haslem is likely to return to the Heat for a 16th NBA season, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
While nothing is finalized at this point, Haslem's camp and the Heat have engaged in conversations in recent weeks, and the Heat are apparently now "even more convinced," in Reynolds' words, that the veteran will be back in Miami in 2018-19. The 38-year-old hasn't been a regular rotation player since 2014-15, but he remains a valuable veteran presence and is one of the more recognizable faces in franchise history, having been with the Heat organization since 2003. If Haslem does return, as anticipated, it seems rather likely that it would be his final NBA season.
