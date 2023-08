Garuba was waived by the Thunder on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Garuba was traded from Houston to Atlanta in early July before being re-routed to Oklahoma City a week later. However, he wasn't able to maintain a roster spot with the Thunder and will now seek out another opportunity ahead of training camp. In his second NBA season in 2022-23, Garuba appeared in 75 games for the Rockets and averaged 3.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 12.9 minutes per contest.