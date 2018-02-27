Beachem did not play Sunday due to a left ankle sprain.

Beachem has not played in a game since Jan. 28 when he suffered the ankle sprain. It remains unknown just how long the 23-year-old guard will be sidelined, as South Bay's next game is Wednesday. The former Notre Dame star is averaging 8.9 points and 2.4 rebounds during his first season in the G-League.