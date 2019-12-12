V.J. Beachem: Doesn't notch a point
Beachem posted zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and a rebound in Wednesday's G League loss to Raptors 905.
Beachem came off the bench but couldn't drain a shot, and he finished minus-20 on the day. The 24-year-old doesn't typically rack up the points, as he averaged just 6.4 points per game last year and has regressed to 4.6 this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.