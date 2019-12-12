Beachem posted zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and a rebound in Wednesday's G League loss to Raptors 905.

Beachem came off the bench but couldn't drain a shot, and he finished minus-20 on the day. The 24-year-old doesn't typically rack up the points, as he averaged just 6.4 points per game last year and has regressed to 4.6 this season.