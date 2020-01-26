Beachem posted 14 points (4-13 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Beachem continues to be an inefficient shooter, as he's connected on 35.4 percent of field goals and 31.4 percent of three-pointers this year. When the 25-year-old gets volume like this, though, he can enjoy serviceable stat lines.