Beachem came off the bench, but didn't deliver any statistical contribution over seven minutes during Tuesday's 91-72 ugly road loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Beachem missed all five of his shot attempts and failed to gather a rebound, an assist or a steal. As a team, the Windy City Bulls hit only 25.8 percent of their shots. Through ten games with the Bulls, Beachem has averaged 8.4 points and 1.4 assists over 22 minutes per game.

