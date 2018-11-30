V.J. Beachem: Not active Thursday
Beachem was not active for Thursday's win over the Red Claws with an undisclosed ailment.
Beachem has been an important piece of Windy City's second unit, but the forward evidently succumbed to an injury during Tuesday's loss to Westchester. The 23-year-old will try to take the court Saturday.
