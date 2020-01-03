Beachem posted seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and eight rebounds in Wednesday's G League win over Greensboro.

Beachem has endured struggles from beyond the arc this year, hitting just 28.3 percent of three-pointers. The 24-year-old has averaged just 4.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game this year.