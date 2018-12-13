V.J. Beachem: Out Wednesday
Beachem (undisclosed) did not play in the loss Wednesday to Long Island.
Beachem has missed the past five games with an unidentified injury, and as a result, it's not entirely clear when he'll return to the court. Windy City will play the Canton Charge on Friday.
