Beachem registered 20 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in the loss Tuesday to Lakeland.

Beachem played just over 30 minutes despite coming off the bench for Windy City. The forward hasn't been able to string together consistent minutes, resulting in a 6.7 points-per-game average despite participating in 40 contests with the Bulls.