Beachem finished Friday's 116-98 win over the Mad Ants with five points (2-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Beachem got the surprising start at power forward with C.J. Fair limited by an ankle injury, but didn't make the most of the opportunity, easily finishing with a team-low five points despite playing 33 minutes. The combo forward is averaging 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 28 games this season - 27 of which have been with Windy City.