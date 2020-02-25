Beachem posted three points (1-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), a rebound and an assist across 24 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Beachem came off the bench and couldn't get his shots to drop, which is becoming a trend for the 25-year-old. This year, he's connected on 36.6 percent of field goals and 31.9 percent of three-pointers.