V.J. Beachem: Struggles to score in loss
Beachem posted three points (1-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), a rebound and an assist across 24 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Beachem came off the bench and couldn't get his shots to drop, which is becoming a trend for the 25-year-old. This year, he's connected on 36.6 percent of field goals and 31.9 percent of three-pointers.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...