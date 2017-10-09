Play

V.J. Beachem: Waived by Lakers

Beachem was waived Monday by the Lakers.

Beachem signed on with the Lakers in early August on a partially-guaranteed deal, but he'll now be let go as the team begins to trim down their roster. The former Notre Dame standout could be in line for a spot on the team's G-League affiliate, the Los Angeles D-Fenders.

