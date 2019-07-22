Marinkovic agreed in principle Monday to a contract with Italian club Valencia Basket, Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net reports.

The Kings selected Marinkovic with the 60th overall pick in June's draft, but the second-round selection was never a strong bet to make the jump to the NBA in 2019-20. Instead, he'll make a smaller jump in competition by moving up to the EuroLeague during the upcoming campaign after spending 2018-19 with Partizan Belgrade, a EuroCup squad. Over 16 EuroCup games during the past season, the 22-year-old shooting guard averaged 12.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.1 minutes per contest.