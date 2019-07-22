Vanja Marinkovic: Won't join Kings in 2019-20
Marinkovic agreed in principle Monday to a contract with Italian club Valencia Basket, Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net reports.
The Kings selected Marinkovic with the 60th overall pick in June's draft, but the second-round selection was never a strong bet to make the jump to the NBA in 2019-20. Instead, he'll make a smaller jump in competition by moving up to the EuroLeague during the upcoming campaign after spending 2018-19 with Partizan Belgrade, a EuroCup squad. Over 16 EuroCup games during the past season, the 22-year-old shooting guard averaged 12.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.1 minutes per contest.
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...