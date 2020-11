Micic had his draft rights dealt from the 76ers to the Thunder in the deal that sent Al Horford to OKC and Danny Green to Philadelphia, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Micic is considered one of Europe's top point guards. The 26-year-old has played 14 games this season for Anadolu Efes in the Turkish BSL, averaging 15.3 points, 5.4 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 28.4 minutes.