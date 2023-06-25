Micic has decided to play in the NBA next season, European basketball insider Christos Tsaltas reports.

Oklahoma City currently holds Micic's rights due to a trade from 2020, so the two sides are in talks about what comes next for the 29 year old. The Thunder are in a rebuild, so it's unlikely Micic fits in their plans, making a trade a likely possibility. The 6-foot-4 guard has spent the last five seasons playing in Turkey, winning two EuroLeague titles and three All-EuroLeague selections. Last year, Micic averaged 17.4 points, 5.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game.