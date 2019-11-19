Venky Jois: Facing long-term absence
Jois will be sidelined for an extended period of time due to injury.
The issue preventing Jois from taking the court hasn't been made evident, but the big man looks to be headed for a number of absences after averaging 4.7 minutes of action in the first two games for the Hustle. With both he and Bennie Boatwright sidelined, Memphis acquired Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson from the available player pool.
