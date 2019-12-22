Venky Jois: Remains out

Jois has yet to play for the Hustle since Nov. 9 while he continues to work his way back from an undisclosed injury.

Jois did not appear to be a key piece for the Hustle through the first two games, tallying a total of two points, five rebounds and one block over nine minutes of action. It's unclear how long he'll remain sidelined, but the Hustle will continue to roll, as the team owns a 14-2 record and sits atop the G League's Western Conference.