Venky Jois: Scores 10 points in loss
Jois registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 19 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 G League loss to the Skyforce.
Jois turned in arguably his best game this season, falling just two rebounds short of a double-double over just 20 minutes of action. The 26-year-old's role has picked up a bit recently, as he's averaging 8.2 points and 5.0 rebounds across 16.0 minutes over his last five games. It remains to be seen if this trend will continue, but on the season, the forward is averaging 5.9 points and 3.9 rebounds over 12.3 minutes per game.
