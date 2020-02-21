Venky Jois: Seeing limited minutes
Jois finished with two points (1-1 FG, 0-2 FT), two blocks, one rebound and one steal across seven minutes of during Wednesday's 120-97 G League loss to the Skyforce.
Though Jois did not see much time on the floor, he managed to make an impact on the defensive end, posting two blocks as well as a steal over just seven minutes. On a roster rich with talent, Jois has not seen many minutes over the course of the season. He averages 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds over 10.9 minutes through 13 games this season.
