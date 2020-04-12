Vernon Carey: Leaves Duke for NBA

Carey announced Friday via his personal Twitter account that he'll forgo his final three seasons at Duke to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Carey will sign with Jeff Wechsler as his representation, officially closing the door on him returning to Duke since Wechsler isn't one of the NCAA's certified agents. Carey's decision to leave Duke comes as little surprise after the big man lived up to expectations after arriving at Durham this past fall as a five-star recruit. He started in all but one of Duke's 31 games, averaging 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 assist in 24.8 minutes per game while shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 67 percent from the charity stripe. The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Carey doesn't have much of a developed perimeter game at this stage, but he offers an intriguing combination of athleticism and mobility for a player of his size. He projects as a potential mid-to-late first-round pick and could sneak into the lottery if he impresses in pre-draft workouts.