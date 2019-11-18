Law contributed 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a block in Sunday's win over Erie.

Law led Lakeland with a plus-26 net rating, while netting his first double-double of the season. Though he was waived by Orlando ahead of the season, Law's impressive defensive and solid offensive play could make him a candidate for re-signing later on this season.