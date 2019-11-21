Law chipped in 28 points (13-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists in39 minutes Wednesday against the Herd.

Law had yet another fantastic game, scoring a season-high 28 points, though his efforts weren't enough to vault Lakeland to the win. He continues to impress in his first G-league season as he's proven his ability to pair strong defense with above-average shooting from outside. Across six games, Law's averaging 14.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 threes in 29.9 minutes.