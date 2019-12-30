Law generated 33 points (14-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's win over the Herd.

Law's absolutely exploded over his past two games, putting up 72 points, 26 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 75 minutes over that span. He's hit a remarkable 28-of-41 shots, including 10-of-14 shots from deep. The rookie's recent efforts could be the catalyst for a contract later this year as Law already brings an excellent package of defensive tools.