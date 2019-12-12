Law generated 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists and a block across 37 minutes Tuesday against the Mad Ants.

Law bounced back from a rough game against the Swarm to generate his fourth double-double of the season. He continues to impress in his first professional season and is now averaging 15.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 32.8 minutes per game.