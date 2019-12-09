Law recorded 15 points (7-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and a block in Saturday's loss to the Swarm.

Though the rookie forward struggled with his shot, he was still able to muster a solid line in Sunday's losing effort. the Northwestern product has impressed so far and is averaging 15.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 49.3 percent from the field, 38.5 from three and 80.0 percent from the line in 32.5 minutes per game.