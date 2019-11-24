Vic Law: Posts double-double in win
Law accounted for 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and a block across 34 minutes Saturday against Northern Arizona.
Law continues to impress as Saturday's performance marked his second double-double of the season as well as his best distributional output so far. Due to his defensive reputation paired with a solid shooting stroke (39.1 percent from three), Law could earn a two-way deal at some point this season.
