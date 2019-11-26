Play

Law generated 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Monday's loss to Austin.

Law managed to have another strong performance despite the rest of Lakeland struggling to generate much on the offensive end. He led the Magic's G-League affiliate in points, rebounds and assists in Monday's shellacking.

