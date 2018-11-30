Edwards scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt) to go along with nine rebounds and three assists in the loss Thursday to the Blue.

Edwards continues to see plenty of playing time when he's available for the Vipers, as the two-way player is now averaging 34.6 minutes in three games. The forward started at shooting guard Thursday and could continue to see time there if Angel Rodriguez remains limited with an undisclosed injury.