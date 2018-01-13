Vince Hunter: Waived by Grizzlies
Hunter was waived by the Grizzlies on Saturday.
Hunter appeared in just four games with the Grizzlies (totaling seven minutes) before being waived to make room for Myke Henry. In the G-League, Hunter posted 16.2 points and 8.5 rebounds across 28.2 minutes per game.
