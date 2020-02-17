Edwards was dealt to the Charge on Sunday in exchange for Tyler Cook, according to the G League transactions page.

Edwards was dealt to the Charge for Cook as well as an exchange of picks in the 2020 G League draft. The Purdue alum averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 threes and 1.8 assists in 25.9 minutes per game for the Blue and had started 13-of-29 games.