Vincent Edwards: Goes 6-for-8 from deep
Edwards finished with 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 149-140 G League victory over the South Bay Lakers.
Edwards found success from deep, hitting a season-high six threes to supplement Justin Patton's 45-point explosion that powered the Blue's victory. Not usually a key contributor on offense, Edwards' 18 points ranked as his second-highest scoring performance on the season. Through 19 G League games, Edwards is averaging 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
