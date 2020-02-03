Edwards registered 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Saturday's 111-108 win over Salt Lake City.

It was not Edwards' most efficient night from the field, but his season-high 14 rebounds helped him reach his second double-double of the year. The 23-year-old is averaging 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists on the season.