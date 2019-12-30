Vincent Edwards: Plays 28 minutes in return
Edwards (shoulder) returned from injury and tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes of G League action during Sunday's 112-89 victory over the Skyforce.
Edwards missed two weeks dealing with a shoulder injury, but he looked good in his return, recording his second-highest scoring total of the season. The 23-year-old averaged 34.4 minutes over his past five games before the injury, so he's still got room to add minutes and in turn production if he returns to his full-time role.
