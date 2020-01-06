Vincent Edwards: Registers 17 points
Edwards collected 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added six rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.
The Blue have had to lean on Edwards a bit more in recent weeks while Kadeem Jack remains sidelined with a concussion. Edwards impressed in this one, hitting three of six attempts from beyond the arc while finishing with 17 points. He's taken advantage oh his expanded role, hitting 17 of 28 field goals during Jack's absence, but it remains to be seen if his efforts will earn him more floor time upon Jack's eventual return.
